Darby Allin Wins the TNT Championship on the January 4th, 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite was the first Dynamite of 2023. The main event of the show saw Darby Allin defeat Samoa Joe to become a two time TNT Champion.

This match came about after Allin made the save for Wardlow who came up short in his rematch for the title on the final show of 2022.

The finish of the match saw Allin hit two Coffin Drops to pick up the win.

After the match his friend and mentor Sting came down to the ring to congratulate him.