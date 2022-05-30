Dr. Martha Hart presented the winners of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament with championship belts

Tonight at AEW Double or Nothing saw the finals of both the Men’s and Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. defeated Ruby Soho and Adam Cole defeated Samoa Joe cementing them as the power couple of AEW.

After the matches Dr. Martha Hart, the wife of the the late Owen Hart presented them with championship belts, the Owen Cup and speech.

During the speech she thanked everyone who participated in the tournament, All Elite Wrestling and announced that the tournament will return next year.

