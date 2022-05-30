Skip to main content
Dr. Martha Hart presented the winners of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament with championship belts

Dr. Martha Hart presented the winners of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament with championship belts

Tonight at AEW Double or Nothing saw the finals of both the Men’s and Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. 

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. defeated Ruby Soho and Adam Cole defeated Samoa Joe cementing them as the power couple of AEW. 

After the matches Dr. Martha Hart, the wife of the the late Owen Hart presented them with championship belts, the Owen Cup and speech. 

During the speech she thanked everyone who participated in the tournament, All Elite Wrestling and announced that the tournament will return next year. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

09C35D7B-C586-4FC1-9DB8-657DDB55E236
AEW

Dr. Martha Hart presented the winners of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament with championship belts

26A876E7-FA58-4419-A63D-5422C9437F42
AEW

Athena is #ALLELITE

6D0C044B-C171-4E81-92AD-4D3ECC0EEA40
AEW

Stokely Hathaway is #ALLELITE

A1D5FE41-3FC6-4ABB-86A6-B678AEFDD8BB
AEW

Wardlow is #ALLELITE

IMG_2319
AEW

AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Preview 5.29.22

07FF143A-A934-4B2F-BFE1-7A12903D9182
Wrestling News

Impact Wrestling and AEW Stars filmed roles for second season of STARZ original series HEELS

F58218BF-EF34-4647-96B0-B8B369EC2411
AEW

AEW Star MJF no showed at Double or Nothing Fan Fest yesterday

33B30F6C-4558-4C27-81C5-7986CB24E4E4
AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage Results and Recap 5.27.22