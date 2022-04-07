Skip to main content
First Match Announced for AEW Battle of the Belts II

First Match Announced for AEW Battle of the Belts II

Tonight on AEW Dynamite it the second edition of Battle of the Belts would take place on April 16 on TBS. 

It was also announced that Thunder Rosa will defend her newly won AEW Women’s World Championship at the event 

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as more matches are announced for the event. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

DA5D604B-ABD1-4BF7-A744-928447D96223
AEW

First Match Announced for AEW Battle of the Belts II

11341C1C-57E8-4C95-B0EA-CF9A7657F972
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview 4.6.22

spoiler-rampage-aew
AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage Spoilers 4.1.22

67D8994F-FB5B-4AA4-BE96-B1C5856CA9FB
AEW

Toni Storm is #ALLELITE

762ACADC-1CB8-49CC-9D39-EB60991C0716
AEW

AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers 4.4.22

6282E249-03A8-4DF5-9EA0-53DDC1000346
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results 3.30.22

37A84FFF-3970-42EF-A396-9D9580C19B4E
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview 3.30.22

spoiler-rampage-aew
AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage Spoilers 3.25.22