Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions crowned at AEW All Out

Last night All Elite Wrestling held their annual All Out PPV from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois which played host to the finals of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament.

The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) defeated “Hangman” Adam Page and The Dark Order to become the inaugural champions.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The tourney for the titles was announced on the Fight For the Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite last month and featured teams such as The United Empire (Will Ospreay and Aussie Open), The Trustbusters and Best Friends just to name a few.

When the tourney was announced The Young Bucks had a mystery partner which eventually was revealed to be the returning and former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

Congratulations to The Elite!