Skip to main content
Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions crowned at AEW All Out

Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions crowned at AEW All Out

Last night All Elite Wrestling held their annual All Out PPV from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois which played host to the finals of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament. 

The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) defeated “Hangman” Adam Page and The Dark Order to become the inaugural champions. 

The tourney for the titles was announced on the Fight For the Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite last month and featured teams such as The United Empire (Will Ospreay and Aussie Open), The Trustbusters and Best Friends just to name a few. 

When the tourney was announced The Young Bucks had a mystery partner which eventually was revealed to be the returning and former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. 

Congratulations to The Elite!

Related Articles

8A61D6AF-CCFA-48E5-B056-66FFCF0CC000
AEW

Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions crowned at AEW All Out

0DCAE702-2DFD-42F1-9A5C-B7882810DE83
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite: All Out Go Home Show Results and Recap 8.31.22

02CDDD4C-692E-4F38-830B-ABF85421990A
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview: All Out Go Home Show 8.31.22

592943BE-5BF9-4819-A95D-5D01CE309C47
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 8.24.22

ECBB9EAF-37A0-4B46-9E20-6B0390C66F8B
AEW

Interim AEW Women’s World Champion to be crowned at All Out

CFEDA52C-5901-4AED-9D73-7956CA4D53F6
AEW

*BREAKING NEWS* The Motor City Machine Guns make their AEW debut at All Out

5DD4E843-1DCA-4D58-A317-9392D49D2F37
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview 8.24.22

CEE5DE28-FCD9-415C-8A30-4E7BF2719EA3
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 8.17.22