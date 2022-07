Tonight on AEW Dynamite it was announced that the AEW World Trios Championships are coming soon.

The inaugural champions will be crowned on Sunday September 4, 2022 at AEW All Out.

It was also announced that a tournament will take place and will culminate at All Out

