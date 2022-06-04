Interim AEW World Champion to be crowned this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

Tonight during AEW Rampage now former AEW World Champion CM Punk announced that he is injured and needs surgery.

This would lead to Punk relinquishing the title and left the main event of Forbidden Door up in the air.

During the main event of the show it was announced that a battle royal will kick off the show and the winner will face the number one ranked Jon Moxley for the interim championship in the main event of Dynamite.

The newly crowned champion would then move on to face “The Ace of New Japan Pro Wrestling” Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event of Forbidden Door on June 26.

A unification match will be announced as soon as Punk returns from injury.

