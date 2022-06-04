Skip to main content
Interim AEW World Champion to be crowned this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

Interim AEW World Champion to be crowned this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

Tonight during AEW Rampage now former AEW World Champion CM Punk announced that he is injured and needs surgery. 

This would lead to Punk relinquishing the title and left the main event of Forbidden Door up in the air.

During the main event of the show it was announced that a battle royal will kick off the show and the winner will face the number one ranked Jon Moxley for the interim championship in the main event of Dynamite. 

The newly crowned champion would then move on to face “The Ace of New Japan Pro Wrestling” Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event of Forbidden Door on June 26.

A unification match will be announced as soon as Punk returns from injury. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

DD1E5A1B-74F6-44FE-BEBF-CAF08797C35F
AEW

Interim AEW World Champion to be crowned this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

56A0ADF7-BC18-4ED9-BD16-158DCD7D1F4D
AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage Results and Recap 6.3.22

9F968673-3AC6-4D0D-9167-CF37B2AA094C
AEW

*BREAKING NEWS* CM Punk relinquishes the AEW World Championship on the June 3 edition of AEW Rampage

A2FCCA0C-99A1-477C-8592-7C7D1D2BB230
AEW

Blood and Guts returns on the June 29 edition of AEW Dynamite in Detroit

F20D077E-5207-4A94-BCE4-74127FA076B5
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Double or Nothing Fallout Results and Recap 6.1.22

9D611723-0907-4E16-8138-8C09E0CADD35
AEW

Miro returns at the June 1 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite

B1D53DF3-9DDC-4A10-802C-E34CC25C8BEA
AEW

AEW World Championship match announced for Forbidden Door

47BB000F-E160-4565-9EBB-6CA2DE38CDCD
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview: Double or Nothing Fallout 6.1.22