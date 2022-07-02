Skip to main content
Interim AEW World Championship match announced for this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

Interim AEW World Championship match announced for this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

Tonight to kick off AEW Dynamite it was a Royal Rampage match. The winner of the match would get an AEW World Championship match against the interim champion Jon Moxley.

Here are the rules of the match: 

The match would come down to House of Black’s own Brody King and Darby Allin with King eliminating Allin to pick up the win. Commentary would then announce that the championship match will take place this Wednesday on Dynamite. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

F2CFBEA9-9FEF-4687-A31E-0C59A6F6037E
AEW

Interim AEW World Championship match announced for this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

C57FD5C5-6F23-4C98-9CB3-FFA8E0216B45
AEW

Santana injured during last night’s Blood and Guts main event

189F45D9-5FDD-4DEF-B23E-4DE935FBD8E6
AEW Dynamite

AEW Blood and Guts Results and Recap 6.29.22

C57FD5C5-6F23-4C98-9CB3-FFA8E0216B45
AEW Dynamite

AEW Blood and Guts Preview 6.29.22

784688E5-3C9B-48E3-8B36-EFE4F0402390
AEW

Claudio Castagnoli is #ALLELITE

59EBC11B-D983-454D-AFEE-BB4E22B036CA
AEW

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Results and Recap 6.24.22

227949D8-58F3-4BD3-AACF-B86C91E46F6F
AEW

An Interim AEW World Champion crowned at Forbidden Door

85489D6A-9A1F-4CCA-BE2C-CEFDB701A2E9
AEW

The newest member of The Blackpool Combat Club revealed at Forbidden Door