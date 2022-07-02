Interim AEW World Championship match announced for this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

Tonight to kick off AEW Dynamite it was a Royal Rampage match. The winner of the match would get an AEW World Championship match against the interim champion Jon Moxley.

Here are the rules of the match:

The match would come down to House of Black’s own Brody King and Darby Allin with King eliminating Allin to pick up the win. Commentary would then announce that the championship match will take place this Wednesday on Dynamite.

