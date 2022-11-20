Jamie Hayter Wins the AEW Interim Women’s World Championship at Full Gear

There’s a new Queen of the Mountain of the AEW Women’s Division and her name is Jamie Hayter.

Tonight at Full Gear defending champion Toni Storm and challenger Jamie Hayter came to blows in a knockout dragged out fight for the ages.

In the end with the help of Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. Hayter was able to put down Storm and become the new AEW Interim Women’s World Champion.

What does this mean for Toni Storm? Will Jamie be champion long enough for Thunder Rosa to make her return?

Congratulations Jamie Hayter on become the new champion.

