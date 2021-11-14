Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Jay Lethal is #ALLELITE
Tonight AEW held their final PPV of the year, Full Gear. After the Minneapolis Street Fight it was announced that former ROH and Impact star, Jay Lethal has signed with the company. 

During his short interview with Tony Schiavone Lethal called out TNT Champion, Sammy Guevara and challenged him to a title match for this Wednesday on Dynamite. 

