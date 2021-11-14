Jay Lethal is #ALLELITE

Tonight AEW held their final PPV of the year, Full Gear. After the Minneapolis Street Fight it was announced that former ROH and Impact star, Jay Lethal has signed with the company.

Here is the official tweet:

During his short interview with Tony Schiavone Lethal called out TNT Champion, Sammy Guevara and challenged him to a title match for this Wednesday on Dynamite.

