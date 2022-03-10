Skip to main content
Jeff Hardy is #ALLELITE

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite witnessed the fallout from this past Sunday’s AEW Revolution PPV. 

The show saw Matt Hardy voted out of the A.H.F.O. leading to the group attacking him and his brother former WWE superstar and one half of the Hardy Boyz, Jeff Hardy make his AEW debut to make the save. 

AEW CEO Tony Kahn would then take to Twitter to make the signing official 

