Jeff Hardy’s First Interview Since Joining All Elite Wrestling Takes Place on “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy”

Jeff Hardy had the wrestling world buzzing last week when he made a shocking appearance on All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) Dynamite. This Friday, March 18th, he will have Twitter talking again when he joins his brother, Matt Hardy, on “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, as part of the #BecomingBROKEN series. The episode, titled “Brother Nero,” is Jeff’s first interview since leaving World Wrestling Entertainment and joining AEW.

“I’m very excited to have ‘Brother Nero’ Jeff Hardy join me to talk about his contributions to the Broken Universe for the #BecomingBROKEN series,” said Matt Hardy. “We’ll also talk about his exciting AEW debut and reuniting the legendary Hardy Boyz tag team.”

The hour-long interview between the Hardy’s and co-host Jon Alba discusses Jeff’s arrival to AEW, and for the first time, Jeff candidly discusses his departure from the WWE, the proposed Hall of Fame induction and what the future may hold as part of the AEW roster. The trio also dives into Jeff’s run in the Broken Universe as “Brother Nero.”

“This is the most transparent look into one of pro wrestling’s most polarizing stars of all-time,” said Alba. “Jeff Hardy’s honesty and openness to discuss his ‘erratic behavior’ makes this episode a must-listen. He also provides incredible insight on his tenure with Matt during a ground-breaking angle that changed the industry forever.”

The “Brother Nero” episode of “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” drops at 6:00 a.m./EST on Friday, March 18th on the Podcast Heat network, and is available on all major podcast platforms.

To interact with “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy on social media, follow @MattHardyPod on Twitter and Instagram, or subscribe to @MattHardyBrand on YouTube.

