Jon Moxley’s AEW Return Date Announced

Nearly three months ago the wrestling industry was stunned as All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley announced that he was stepping away from the squared circle to get himself some help and enter a rehabilitation center. 

Today AEW took to Twitter to announce that the former AEW World Champion would be making his long awaited return to Dynamite this Wednesday on TBS. 

Here is the official Twitter announcement:

