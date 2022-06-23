Skip to main content
Kazuchika Okada makes his All Elite Wrestling debut

Kazuchika Okada makes his All Elite Wrestling debut

Coin drop!

Coin drop!

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite was the go home show for Forbidden Door as many New Japan Pro Wrestling stars showed up as more matches were announced for the Pay-Per-View. 

Former AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page and The Men’s Owen Hart Tournament winner Adam Cole have been going back and forth on who should challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. The current champion Jay White says it won’t be them. 

Page would defeat his long time ROH rival in Silas Young but after the match a brawl ensued between White, Page and Cole leading to a coin drop and Kazuchika Okada to make the save and his AEW debut. 

We still don’t know who will challenge White for the gold but after tonight it seems like a fatal four way is a lock for Forbidden Door. 

Update:

A fatal four way was announced between all four men for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

192FB8B0-2856-4394-91E7-092D2F69FE9E
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 6.22.22

46C07BFC-9134-4D8E-BBE0-3A5F3F556042
AEW

Kazuchika Okada makes his All Elite Wrestling debut

35D8148A-E3A6-4CAB-8446-C31109C547AA
AEW

Bryan Danielson not medically cleared for Forbidden Door and Blood and Guts replacement to be named this Sunday

C2B1E539-AAD6-4F6F-8238-E2CFDB0CCEE5
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview: Forbidden Door Go Home Show 6.22.22

3C9A73DE-98CB-443A-BEEF-5D725AFF7960
AEW

AEW planning to tour The Great White North

105DC56D-BDFA-4FEB-9D91-5A6ADF028478
AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage Results and Recap 6.17.22

2258A449-18F6-4AE9-A4F1-3215C4D935FD
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Road Rager Results and Recap 6.15.22

2F7CEDF3-30F8-468A-92D7-7AF655514A75
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite: Road Rager Preview 6.15.22