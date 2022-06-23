Kazuchika Okada makes his American TV debut for All Elite Wrestling

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite was the go home show for Forbidden Door as many New Japan Pro Wrestling stars showed up as more matches were announced for the Pay-Per-View.

Former AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page and The Men’s Owen Hart Tournament winner Adam Cole have been going back and forth on who should challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. The current champion Jay White says it won’t be them.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Page would defeat his long time ROH rival in Silas Young but after the match a brawl ensued between White, Page and Cole leading to a coin drop and Kazuchika Okada to make the save and his American TV and AEW debut.

We still don’t know who will challenge White for the gold but after tonight it seems like a fatal four way is a lock for Forbidden Door.

Update:

A fatal four way was announced between all four men for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!