Kenny Omega made his long awaited return in the main event of the 8.17.22 edition of AEW Dynamite

Tonight on AEW Dynamite the AEW World Trios Tournament kicked off in the main event. When the bracket was announced it was noted that The Young Bucks had a mystery partner. The mystery partner turned out to be the returning Kenny Omega.

A few weeks ago it was announced that AEW was gonna hold a tournament to crown the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions at All Out.

The Young Bucks asked Adam Page to be their partner two weeks ago and teased a new partner on this week’s BTE.

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega would go on to defeat La Faccion Ingobernable to advance to the semifinals of the tournament.

