Skip to main content
Kenny Omega made his long awaited return in the main event of the 8.17.22 edition of AEW Dynamite

Kenny Omega made his long awaited return in the main event of the 8.17.22 edition of AEW Dynamite

Tonight on AEW Dynamite the AEW World Trios Tournament kicked off in the main event. When the bracket was announced it was noted that The Young Bucks had a mystery partner. The mystery partner turned out to be the returning Kenny Omega. 

A few weeks ago it was announced that AEW was gonna hold a tournament to crown the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions at All Out. 

The Young Bucks asked Adam Page to be their partner two weeks ago and teased a new partner on this week’s BTE. 

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega would go on to defeat La Faccion Ingobernable to advance to the semifinals of the tournament. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

365C10DD-290A-492D-9EF4-767D6A64E894
AEW

Kenny Omega made his long awaited return in the main event of the 8.17.22 edition of AEW Dynamite

39025E7D-96B9-4848-9919-F7FE390A45C8
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview 8.17.22

74A07901-3EA6-4928-B4DF-4D2490C14AEA
AEW

WWE Hall of Famer and Wrestling Legend announced as special guest timekeeper on the 8.17.22 edition on AEW Dynamite

67D19633-97DA-4C5B-824F-2F366942E5D1
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite: Quake at the Lake Results and Recap 8.10.22

6CF9644B-9D52-4D9A-9346-E08DFBBC5B6C
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake Preview 8.10.22

CCA7ED03-76C5-42D2-9D53-9294C918833E
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 8.3.22

2FB2EFD4-B0A9-4ACA-834D-A750A51163B3
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview 8.3.22

8EC076E6-98C0-43DA-A439-EEF55DECC321
AEW Dynamite

AEW Fight for the Fallen Results and Recap 7.27.22