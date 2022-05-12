Skip to main content
Kris Statlander to replace Hikaru Shida in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

Kris Statlander to replace Hikaru Shida in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

Hikaru Shida is out of the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. 

It was announced during the tapings of the May 13 edition of AEW Rampage that former AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida is unable to compete in the Owen Hart Tournament.

During the tapings of Rampage Tony Schiavone interviewed The Baddies letting Shida’s scheduled opponent, Red Velvet know about the injury and that her new opponent will be Kris Statlander. 

The injury occurred during the Philly Street Fight with Serena Deeb two weeks ago. 

Statlander and Velvet have never faced off in a match before but teamed up winning three out of four of their tag team matches.  

You can checkout the full spoiler results of the show here. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

AFFFDD97-65B8-4276-8441-26A2F80EFA15
AEW

Kris Statlander to replace Hikaru Shida in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

B868C140-1AF5-4FFC-B71A-DA91E3BA48EE
AEW

AEW Rampage Spoilers for May 13

352BA3FC-2318-47E5-8922-BED3A28850E1
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results: Three stars advance to the semifinals of the Owen Hart Tournament and Ricky Starks successfully defends the FTW Championship 5.11.22

C5AAF653-5BDE-45A0-83F7-22BE02C3B37E
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview: The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Commences 5.11.22

160175E1-F6B9-4A1F-8CE5-A553C6058CCD
AEW

Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Bracket Revealed on AEW Rampage

5204FB8F-DB34-4656-86A7-BA2E5B551FF1
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results: Impact Wrestling stars make their AEW debut, Men’s Owen Hart bracket reveled and Mercedes Martinez crowned Undisputed ROH Women’s Champion 5.4.22

160175E1-F6B9-4A1F-8CE5-A553C6058CCD
AEW

Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Bracket Reveled

E3C103BF-99DA-4B75-B2C9-9C17364E5B3A
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview 5.4.22