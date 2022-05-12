Kris Statlander to replace Hikaru Shida in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

Hikaru Shida is out of the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

It was announced during the tapings of the May 13 edition of AEW Rampage that former AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida is unable to compete in the Owen Hart Tournament.

During the tapings of Rampage Tony Schiavone interviewed The Baddies letting Shida’s scheduled opponent, Red Velvet know about the injury and that her new opponent will be Kris Statlander.

The injury occurred during the Philly Street Fight with Serena Deeb two weeks ago.

Statlander and Velvet have never faced off in a match before but teamed up winning three out of four of their tag team matches.

