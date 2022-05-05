Skip to main content
Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Bracket Reveled

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite saw both Jeff Hardy and Rey Fenix qualify for the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. 

After Fenix defeated Dante Martin to qualify for the tournament AEW announced the bracket as the tournament kicks off next week.

Six men in the first round now know their opponents expect for the ROH World Television Champion, Samoa Joe’s opponent.

It seems that a “Joker” will be in the tournament and Joe’s opponent in the first round. Who will it be?

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for updates on the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. 

