Miro returns at the June 1 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite

Tonight during AEW Dynamite it was announced that Johnny Elite fka John Morrison signed an open contract.

His surprise opponent would be none other than the returning Miro who hasn’t been seen since dropping the TNT Championship to Sammy Guevara last year.

Miro would go on to defeat Johnny Elite with the Game Over submission.

