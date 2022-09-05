Skip to main content
MJF made his return to AEW at All Out

The major shock factor last night at All Out was the return of the polarizing MJF following CM Punk’s victory over Jon Moxley becoming a two time AEW World Champion. 

MJF would unknowingly make his return in the Casino Ladder Match which opened the show. The ending of the match saw a group of hooded figures who would later unmask themselves attacking the remaining seven competitors and taking down the casino chip before “The Joker” entered the match 

Following All Out it now seems we have a new stable lead by Stokely Hathaway and a new challenger for Punk in MJF. 

