MJF Won the AEW World Championship at Full Gear

Welcome to the MJF era!

The main event of AEW Full Gear saw MJF defeat the defending champion Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

Moxley was in enemy territory as the PPV took place in Newark, New Jersey and the crowd booed him out the building. He accepted the heel role in the match and played it up well.

MJF took a big deal of punishment such as being piledriven through a table off the apron plus an avalanche paradigm shift.

In the end William Regal shocked the wrestling world aiding MJF to victory by sliding him brass knuckles to pick up the win and the championship.

What does this mean for AEW going forward in the MJF Era? Where does the Blackpool Combat Club go from here after Regal’s betrayal?

Congratulations MJF on wining the AEW World Championship.

