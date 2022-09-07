Multiple AEW Stars and a Producer suspended following All Out Media Scrum

Today it was announced via Sports Illustrated that the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks), Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler have all received suspensions following the All Out altercation this past Sunday.

After the All Out PPV the company held their usual media scrum which saw the new and current world champion CM Punk berate fellow stars such as “Hangman” Adam Page, Executive Vice Presidents The Elite and Colt Cabana.

After Punk’s time in the media scrum he got into a verbal exchange that led to a physical altercation. Now that the majority of everyone involved has been suspended what does this mean for Punk and Ace Steele?

Multiple outlets have reported that Punk and Steele have by the end of Wednesday to agree with the suspension or leave the company. Punk also met with Khan yesterday to handle his exit.