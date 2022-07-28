New FTW Champion Crowned at July 27, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite

Tonight was the Fight for the Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite which saw Hook defeat Ricky Starks to win the FTW Championship.

This title change comes after Starks has just defeated Danhausen in quick fashion to retain the title.

Immediately following his title lost Starks would cut the promo of a lifetime until Powerhouse Hobbs attacked Starks imploding Team Taz.

