Orange Cassidy won the AEW All-Atlantic Championship on the 10.12.22 edition of AEW Dynamite

Last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite saw Orange Cassidy defeat PAC to become the new AEW All-Atlantic Champion in the main event.

The win marked Cassidy first championship in AEW since signing with the company back in August of 2019.

Cassidy’s first feud when join All Elite Wrestling was with PAC and since then was on an eight championship match losing streak. Last night’s win brought the rivalry full circle.

Congratulations to Orange Cassidy on become the second AEW All-Atlantic Champion.