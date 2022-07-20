Skip to main content
Potential AEW all women’s show pitched

All Elite Wrestling and Tony Khan are looking to add another one hour program to their profolio. AEW upper management has pitch the idea to do a one hour All Elite Women program.

Details for the project are still in the early stages as of right now. This seems to be a project that not only Khan is passionate about but also the network. They may look at it as to maximize not only the younger 18-49 demo but to also increase demand interactions.

