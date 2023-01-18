Skip to main content
ROH Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe passed away at the age of 38

Today the wrestling world was rocked when it was announced that Jamin Pugh aka Jay Briscoe passed away at the age of 38.

The CEO and President of AEW, Tony Khan confirmed the passing today, January 17. He also stated that he would do anything possible to support Jay and his family.

Briscoe was a 13 time Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champion alongside his brother Mark Briscoe. Before his untimely death Mark and Jay were in the middle of their 13th reign.

They captured the gold back on December 10th, 2022 defeating FTR at ROH Final Battle in a Double Dog Collar match. 

Many wrestling fans and wrestler have took to social media to pay their respects.

We at Wrestling News World would like to pay respects to the Briscoe family. 

Rest in peace Jay Briscoe. 

