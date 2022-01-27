Skip to main content
Sammy Guevara Becomes Undisputed TNT Champion at AEW Beach Break

Tonight in Cleveland, Ohio is AEW Beach Break. The first match to kickoff the show was a ladder match between TNT Champion Cody Rhodes and Interim TNT TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. 

Sammy would use the title belts to knock Cody off the top of the ladder and pull down both belts to win the match and be crowned the Undisputed TNT Champion.

Sammy was originally supposed to get his rematch back on January 8 at Battle of the Belts but Cody wasn’t medically cleared due to the virus of the ongoing pandemic. This resulted in tonight’s ladder match after the challenge was laid down by Rhodes last week on AEW Dynamite. 

Tonight’s win marks Sammy’s first win over Cody since AEW’s inception back in 2019.

