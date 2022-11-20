Samoa Joe Became a Dual Champion at AEW Full Gear

A new champion has emerged at AEW’s Full Gear PPV.

Tonight saw a triple threat match of massive proportions as the current ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs and defending TNT Champion Wardlow went to war.

The finish of the match saw Wardlow make the mistake of not keeping an eye out for Joe.

As Wardlow was delivering his symphony of powerbombs to Hobbs, Joe was able to slide in from behind clocking Wardlow with the ROH title before putting Hobbs to sleep and becoming a dual champion.

Congratulations to Samoa Joe on winning the TNT Championship and now becoming the first person to hold gold in both AEW and ROH simultaneously.

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for the full results of AEW Full Gear.

