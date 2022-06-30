Skip to main content
Santana injured during last night’s Blood and Guts main event

Last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite was the Blood and Guts special. The main event of the show was The Jericho Appreciation Society against Blackpool Combat Club in the Blood and Guts match. 

During the main event Santana entered the match and delivered a uranage to Daniel Garcia leading to his left knee (plant leg) to buckle. 

Right now it is unknown what the severity of the injury is at this point but he was helped to the back during the match. 

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as more information unfolds.

