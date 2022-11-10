Saraya Announced She Is Cleared And Will Make Her AEW In-ring Debut at Full Gear

Tonight on AEW Dynamite Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Saraya went face-to-face which led to Saraya announcing she is 100% cleared and will face Baker at Full Gear.

The match at Full Gear will be her AEW in-ring debut and the first time she has wrestled a match since her career ending injury at a WWE Live Event a few years ago.

The face-to face would end up in chaos and Saraya hitting rampage on Baker before claiming AEW is her house.

