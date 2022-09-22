Skip to main content
Saraya is #ALLELITE

Tonight at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Toni Storm would retain her Interim AEW Women’s World Championship in a fatal four way against Serena Deeb, Athena and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

It was after the match that has the wrestling world buzzing. Team D.M.D. along with Deeb would attack Athena and Storm leading to the surprising debut of Saraya fka Paige. 

She would stare down Baker, Deeb and company claiming the ring as her house. 

The AEW President and GM, Tony Khan would announce that Saraya has signed with the company and is #AllElite 

The last time the wrestling world saw her was a few years ago when she was being written off as The Kabuki Warriors manager. She would stay with the company until her contract expired back in July of this year. 

