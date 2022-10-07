Skip to main content
Saraya Reportedly Cleared By AEW’s Doc Sampson

Saraya Reportedly Cleared By AEW’s Doc Sampson

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer newly signed ex WWE superstar Saraya has been reportedly cleared by AEW’s Doc Sampson.

Saraya was officially cleared by Dr. Michael Sampson. She looks to be feuding with Britt Baker. They got into it. It was short and you really couldn’t tell how Saraya looked after so many years not wrestling.

Since signing with the company fans have been wondering if Saraya would ever be cleared to wrestle again. 

Three weeks ago at AEW Grand Slam Saraya shocked the wrestling world when she showed up on Dynamite after AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm successfully defended her title against Athena, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Serena Deeb. 

Saraya would confront Baker and her crew and stand tall with the babyfaces. The following week we would finally hear from Saraya would call the women out to the ring praising the division leading to a lumberjack match between Toni Storm and Serena Deeb for the gold.

This past week on Dynamite following a trios match a brawl would ensue leading to Saraya getting physical. 

Now with Saraya reportedly being cleared by AEW’s doctor what does this mean for the women’s division.

Related Articles

FE899F64-1CE2-4427-BC2A-157358108B3B
AEW

Saraya Reportedly Cleared By AEW’s Doc Sampson

41E2503A-993A-4384-9998-FE57C9E5BF5A
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results and Recap: Three Year Anniversary 10.5.22

17D8492A-4398-4E42-9ACA-B1CFCA36B938
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview: Three Year Anniversary 10.5.22

0C24CEE2-7A9E-4541-932E-B857363A335B
AEW

TNT Title Match Announced for 10.5.22 AEW Dynamite Anniversary Show

ACF20613-FBB5-4ADC-8A1C-65CC8FF056A2
AEW

Bandido offered full-time AEW contract following this week’s AEW Dynamite

77821CC1-DABD-40BA-8666-F4DA6593C1CE
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results and Recap: Grand Slam Fallout 9.28.22

D12D220D-582E-4EA2-85D5-82A857EDB4AA
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview: Grand Slam Fallout 9.28.22

B5172116-8B90-4D55-88C9-BA720054C3C6
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam of Champions Results and Recap 9.21.22