Saraya Reportedly Cleared By AEW’s Doc Sampson

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer newly signed ex WWE superstar Saraya has been reportedly cleared by AEW’s Doc Sampson.

Saraya was officially cleared by Dr. Michael Sampson. She looks to be feuding with Britt Baker. They got into it. It was short and you really couldn’t tell how Saraya looked after so many years not wrestling.

Since signing with the company fans have been wondering if Saraya would ever be cleared to wrestle again.

Three weeks ago at AEW Grand Slam Saraya shocked the wrestling world when she showed up on Dynamite after AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm successfully defended her title against Athena, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Serena Deeb.

Saraya would confront Baker and her crew and stand tall with the babyfaces. The following week we would finally hear from Saraya would call the women out to the ring praising the division leading to a lumberjack match between Toni Storm and Serena Deeb for the gold.

This past week on Dynamite following a trios match a brawl would ensue leading to Saraya getting physical.

Now with Saraya reportedly being cleared by AEW’s doctor what does this mean for the women’s division.