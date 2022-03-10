Scorpio Sky Wins AEW TNT Championship

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite saw the fallout from AEW Revolution this past Sunday. Three titles were on the line including the TNT Championship main event.

The match was billed as Title vs Streak as Scorpio Sky haven’t been pinned or submitted in over 300 days.

After multiple interferences from Dan Lambert, Ethan Page and UFC star Paige VanZant Sky would capitalize on the chaos winning the TNT Championship.

