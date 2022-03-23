Second Annual AEW Awards Results 3.24.22

Tonight was the second annual AEW Awards which aired an hour before tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite on their official YouTube channel.

Here are the categories/nominees and winners:

Wrestler of the Year

Bryan Danielson

Dr. Britt Baker DMD

Kenny Omega

Hangman Adam Page

Darby Allin

Hikaru Shida

Miro

Winner: Kenny Omega

Breakout Star Female

Jade Cargill

Jamie Hayter

Tay Conti

Kris Statlander

Red Velvet

Winner: Jade Cargill

Breakout Star Male

Dante Martin

Jungle Boy

Sammy Guevara

Ricky Starks

Hook

Winner: Sammy Guevara

Best Moment on the Mic

CM Punk returns

Bryan Danielson calls out Kenny Omega

Dr. Britt Baker DMD welcomes fans to Brittsburgh

MJF thinks the Midwest is mid

Eddie Kingston is sent to punish Miro

Winner: CM Punk returns

Best Twitter Follow

Nyla Rose

Young Bucks

MJF

Dr. Britt Baker DMD

Orange Cassidy

Winner: Nyla Rose

Biggest Beatdown

Men of the Year send Darby Allin on a trip

Bryan Danielson kicks Colt Cabana’s tooth out

The Pinnacle takes down the Inner Circle at Blood and Guts

Hangman Adam Page goes 60 with Bryan Danielson

Thunder Rosa takes down Dr. Britt Baker DMD

Winner: Hangman Adam Page goes 60 with Bryan Danielson

Biggest Surprise

Adam Cole & Bryan Danielson’s debut

Darby Allin’s return as the Invisible man

The formation of the Pinnacle

Young Bucks turn on Jon Moxley

Mercedes Martinez arrives in AEW

Winner: Adam Cole & Bryan Danielson’s debut

Biggest WTF Moment

Matt Jackson’s tacked Travis Scott shoe

MJF’s Long Island homecoming

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston take a drive

NYE street fight (Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Bunny & Penelope Ford)

Hangman Adam Page turns down the Dark Order

Winner: NYE street fight (Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Bunny & Penelope Ford)

High Flyer

Penta El Zero M

Dante Martin

Rey Fenix

PAC

Riho

Winner: Dante Martin

Best AEW Fashion Moment

Tay Conti at Full Gear

Dr. Britt Baker DMD’s Brittsburgh jacket

Hikaru Shida’s anniversary dress

Chris Jericho as Painmaker

The Super Elite as the Tune Squad

Winner: Dr. Britt Baker DMD’s Brittsburgh jacket

Best Tag Team Brawl

Young Bucks vs. Lucha Brothers steel cage match

Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston

Sting & Darby Allin vs. 2point0

Lucha Brothers vs. Jurassic Express tag team eliminator finals

NYE street fight (Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Bunny & Penelope Ford)

Winner: Lucha Brothers (Young Buck vs. Lucha Brothers steel cage match)

Best Mic Duel

MJF and CM Punk on Thanksgiving Eve

Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Ruby Soho

The Inner Circle and the Pinnacle have a parlay

Hangman Adam Page meets Bryan Danielson

The Inner Circle call out Dan Lambert

Winner: MJF (MJF and CM Punk on Thanksgiving Eve)

