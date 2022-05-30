Skip to main content
Stokely Hathaway is #ALLELITE

Stokely Hathaway is #ALLELITE

Tonight TBS Champion Jade Cargill defeated Anna Jay to retain the TBS Championship. 

After the match it would seem that The Baddies are under new management as we saw the emergence of Stokely Hathaway.

If you recall he was the former manager of NXT’s Diamond Mine and was known as Malcolm Bivens.

AEW CEO and GM Tony Khan announced that he has officially signed with the company.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

6D0C044B-C171-4E81-92AD-4D3ECC0EEA40
AEW

Stokely Hathaway is #ALLELITE

A1D5FE41-3FC6-4ABB-86A6-B678AEFDD8BB
AEW

Wardlow is #ALLELITE

IMG_2319
AEW

AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Preview 5.29.22

07FF143A-A934-4B2F-BFE1-7A12903D9182
Wrestling News

Impact Wrestling and AEW Stars filmed roles for second season of STARZ original series HEELS

F58218BF-EF34-4647-96B0-B8B369EC2411
AEW

AEW Star MJF no showed at Double or Nothing Fan Fest yesterday

33B30F6C-4558-4C27-81C5-7986CB24E4E4
AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage Results and Recap 5.27.22

D90EF6CB-7F32-499D-A754-6D525260EC39
AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage Preview 5.27.22

2341A194-5FA5-4FAF-ACE2-DDA2C135812D
AEW

AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Media Call