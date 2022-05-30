Stokely Hathaway is #ALLELITE

Tonight TBS Champion Jade Cargill defeated Anna Jay to retain the TBS Championship.

After the match it would seem that The Baddies are under new management as we saw the emergence of Stokely Hathaway.

If you recall he was the former manager of NXT’s Diamond Mine and was known as Malcolm Bivens.

AEW CEO and GM Tony Khan announced that he has officially signed with the company.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!