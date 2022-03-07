Tonight after The Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Tony Schiavone hosted a quick contract signing for All Elite Wrestling’s newest acquisition, Swerve Strickland.

Swerve is known for his time in Major League Wrestling but most recently in WWE as he is a former NXT North American Championship and the leader of the faction formerly known as Hit Row.

Here is the contract segment

Swerve is #ALLELITE

