Skip to main content
Swerve is #ALLELITE

Swerve is #ALLELITE

Tonight after The Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Tony Schiavone hosted a quick contract signing for All Elite Wrestling’s newest acquisition, Swerve Strickland. 

Swerve is known for his time in Major League Wrestling but most recently in WWE as he is a former NXT North American Championship and the leader of the faction formerly known as Hit Row. 

Here is the contract segment

Swerve is #ALLELITE

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

0D56CB16-AEE1-49D0-804C-7EA4B38111BF
AEW

Swerve is #ALLELITE

FB4B8432-88AF-463D-9DAB-A43323E41EB3
AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage Results: Sammy Guevara Retained The TNT Title, Hikaru Shida Returns and Christian Cage Qualifies For The Revolution Ladder Match 3.4.22

22359D3D-F0A3-4666-887D-9C4619AF3ACF
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results: Tony Khan Announces The Purchase of ROH, The Young Bucks Win Tag Royale and More 3.2.22

ED5DB750-D737-4D7C-BCEF-5E1FD2C83312
AEW

*BREAKING NEWS* Tony Khan Announced The Purchase of Ring of Honor

D9AEF9B7-6694-46BD-9325-CBBF0273DC7C
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results: reDRagon Becomes #1 Contenders, Ricky Starks Qualifies and Buddy Matthews is #ALLELITE 2.23.22

3EC30545-9F32-4801-AAB7-F35444BEC1A1
AEW

AEW Double or Nothing Announced for Vegas in May

DD132850-B8A2-44E7-8FD8-B18317A71082
AEW

Buddy Matthews is #ALLELITE

530BCC4E-6591-4AF8-9D1B-AD0F989E178B
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview 2.23.22