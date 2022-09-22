The AEW World Tag Team Championship changed hands at AEW Grand Slam

The second match of tonight’s AEW Grand Slam was for the AEW World Tag Team Championship between Swerve in Our Glory and The Acclaimed. This was a rematch from earlier this month at All Out.

The Acclaimed who was fighting in their home state would defeat Swerve in Our Glory to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions.

After the match backstage it seemed that current ROH, AAA and IWGP Tag Team Champions, FTR looked to challenge the newly crowned champions. Unfortunately they were interrupted by Billy Gunn’s sons Colten and Austin Gunn.

Will FTR finally challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championship?

