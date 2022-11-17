Skip to main content
The Elite Will Make Their Return at Full Gear

Tonight during the AEW Dynamite it was announced that The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) will make their return at Full Gear. 

Not only will they be making their long awaited return but they will make their in-ring return as well taking on Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championship. 

The Elite became the inaugural AEW World Trios Champios defeating “Hangman” Adam Page and The Dark Order in the tournament finals at All Out. 

Following the PPV a brawl broke out involving The Elite and former AEW World Champion CM Punk leading to everyone involved being suspended.

AEW President and GM announced that the Trios Titles would be vacated leading to Death Triangle defeated Best Friends to become the second ever champions. 

Now that The Elite is back who will walk out with the gold?

