The inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion crowned at Forbidden Door

Tonight at the Forbidden Door PPV AEW crowned their inaugural All-Atlantic Championship.

It was a fatal four way match between Malakai Black, Miro, Clark Connors and PAC. This match came about after the participants won qualifying matches leading up the show.

PAC would go on to pick up the win when he submitted NJPW’s Clark Connors.

