The IWGP World Tag Team Championship changed hands at Forbidden Door

Tonight at the historic AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV the second match of the night was a winner take all match.

It was FTR vs The United Empire vs Roppongi Vice for both the Ring of Honor and IWGP World Tag Team Championships.

During the match Dax Hardwood would be helped to the back by the ringside doctor suffering a possible separated or dislocated shoulder but would make his way back out to the ring to help his partner Cash Wheeler to win the match.

