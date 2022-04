Tonight during AEW Dynamite it was announced that “Hangman” Adam Page will defend the AEW World Championship against “The Best in the World” CM Punk in the main event of Double or Nothing.

CM Punk would immediately come off of commentary to give his thoughts on the announcement.

