The newest member of The Blackpool Combat Club revealed at Forbidden Door

Zack Sabre Jr was supposed to have a match with Bryan Danielson to determine who is the best technical wrestler in the world.

Danielson would then make his return to Dynamite this past Wednesday and announced that he is cleared for tonight’s Forbidden Door and this Wednesday’s Blood and Guts.

He would then announce that he has handpicked his replacement and the newest member of The Blackpool Combat Club.

The newest member would be none other that Claudio Castaagnoli fka Ceasro. He will also be teaming up with Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz and Wheeler Yuta in Blood and Guts this Wednesday.

