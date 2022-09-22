Skip to main content
The ROH World Championship changed hands at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite was the Grand Slam editon which saw five championships on the line. 

The first match of the night was between Claudio Castagnoli and Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship. Jericho would go on to defeat Castagnoli to become the new champion and is now an eight time world champion in his career.

