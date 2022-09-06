The State of AEW’s Backstage Situation

The AEW backstage situation has gone from bad to worse over the last few months with it all coming to a head this past weekend. There was talks over the last few weeks that current AEW World Champion CM Punk wanted to "take his ball and go home again". That seemingly prior to the All Out weekend things seemed to have smoothed over with AEW GM and President Tony Khan, however sweeping it under the rug may have pushed a deeper rift between the other EVPs and Khan himself.

Once Cody Rhodes choose to leave the company for WWE there has been alot of chatter amongst the talent backstage, including their TV time as well as creative direction. With the roster as big as it is talent are told one thing upon signing only for the opposite to occur. The great divide backstage even prior to the altercation on Sunday night is that many talent trust The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and look up to them, while they have become more hesitant to trust Khan and management.

At one point it seemed to be a division in the locker room however it is now much more chaotic with many not trusting one another. Many feel Khan will now have to choose between the Elite and Punk, however if you witnessed much of the media scrum Khan did little to nothing to stop the shots Punk was saying.

Now with the backstage fight and pending legal issues the situation has completely exploded and talent haven’t heard from Khan since late Sunday night. As of writing this booking plans for Wednesday haven’t been finalized.