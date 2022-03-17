Skip to main content
Thunder Rosa Wins The AEW Women’s World Championship At St. Patrick’s Day Slam

Thunder Rosa Wins The AEW Women’s World Championship At St. Patrick’s Day Slam

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite was the St. Patrick’s Day Slam and the main event was Thunder Rosa challenging Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s World Championship inside a steel cage.

This was historic match as this was the first time ever the women of AEW had competed in a cage match. 

In front of her adopted hometown of San Antonio, Texas Rosa would hit the Fire Thunder Driver into a bed of thumbtacks to pick up the win and become the new champion. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

10ADBAE1-8C2F-430D-9373-ED57A5A0ED60
AEW

Thunder Rosa Wins The AEW Women’s World Championship At St. Patrick’s Day Slam

CE1650B6-4E91-43A5-8A74-D902ADA6853F
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite St. Patrick’s Day Slam Results: Thunder Rosa Wins AEW Women’s Title, The Hardys Make Their Tag Team Debut and Scorpio Sky Defends The TNT Title 3.16.22

466268AC-8B2D-4126-86D8-D7A0BE294707
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite: St. Patrick’s Day Slam Preview 3.16.22

7EA1C40A-5A14-4A8B-B4B7-A3D0184D590F
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results: The Jericho Apperception Society Forms, The Hardy Boyz Reunion and Scorpio Sky Wins TNT Title 3.9.22

8BF5C415-5045-4292-89A3-C91B1DA30346
AEW

Scorpio Sky Wins AEW TNT Championship

FADFDA88-B4E7-47D3-8F85-9FEDE6E18FE8
AEW

AEW Announces Britt Baker vs Thunder Rosa in a Steel Cage For St. Patrick’s Day Slam

690384C9-2305-4259-A1C4-83EABCEE77B6
AEW

Jeff Hardy is #ALLELITE

A517F9D2-D1D1-4380-8F26-A647E52E9270
AEW

AEW Revolution 2022 Results: Wardlow Grabbed The Brass Ring, Two Debuts, and More 3.6.22