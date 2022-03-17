Thunder Rosa Wins The AEW Women’s World Championship At St. Patrick’s Day Slam

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite was the St. Patrick’s Day Slam and the main event was Thunder Rosa challenging Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s World Championship inside a steel cage.

This was historic match as this was the first time ever the women of AEW had competed in a cage match.

In front of her adopted hometown of San Antonio, Texas Rosa would hit the Fire Thunder Driver into a bed of thumbtacks to pick up the win and become the new champion.

