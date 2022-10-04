Skip to main content
TNT Title Match Announced for 10.5.22 AEW Dynamite Anniversary Show

This Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite is the three year anniversary show and Tony Khan recently announced a championship match for the card. 

The current TNT Champion Wardlow who won the title from Scorpio Sky back in July took to Twitter to issue an open challenge for the gold. 

The challenge was accepted by “The Machine” himself Brian Cage. 

This match will mark Wardlow’s fifth title defense since winning the title.

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World this Wednesday for both a preview and results of the show. 

