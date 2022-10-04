TNT Title Match Announced for 10.5.22 AEW Dynamite Anniversary Show

This Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite is the three year anniversary show and Tony Khan recently announced a championship match for the card.

The current TNT Champion Wardlow who won the title from Scorpio Sky back in July took to Twitter to issue an open challenge for the gold.

The challenge was accepted by “The Machine” himself Brian Cage.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This match will mark Wardlow’s fifth title defense since winning the title.

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World this Wednesday for both a preview and results of the show.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!