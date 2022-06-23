Skip to main content
Tomohiro Ishii injured, Clark Connors announced as his replacement at Forbidden Door

Ishii is out and Connors is in!

A couple of fews ago All Elite Wrestling announced the AEW All-Atlantic Championship and a tourney to crown the inaugural champion.

There was qualifying matches with the winners moving on to a fatal four way match at Forbidden Door for the championship. 

Ishii had recently defeated Clark Connors to qualify for the championship match but it was announced today that he suffered a left knee injury. 

His opponent in the qualifying match, Connors will now take his place at the pay-per-view. 

The match is now set as PAC vs Malakai Black vs Miro vs Clark Connors for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. 

Tune into Forbidden Door this Sunday on B/R Live to see who will become the inaugural champion. 

