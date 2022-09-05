Toni Storm crowned the AEW Interim Women’s World Champion at All Out

Last night at All Elite Wrestling’s All Out PPV Toni Storm defeated Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida in a fatal four way match to become the AEW Interim Women’s World Champion.

This match came about in a backstage segment on AEW Dynamite when AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa announced that she had to step down as champion due to injury.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The originally scheduled match for the PPV was supposed to be Thunder Rosa vs Toni Storm before the injury announcement.

This was Storm’s second shot at the title since joining the company earlier this year. A unification match will be announced once Rosa is medically cleared.