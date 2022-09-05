Skip to main content
Toni Storm crowned the AEW Interim Women’s World Champion at All Out

Toni Storm crowned the AEW Interim Women’s World Champion at All Out

Last night at All Elite Wrestling’s All Out PPV Toni Storm defeated Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida in a fatal four way match to become the AEW Interim Women’s World Champion. 

This match came about in a backstage segment on AEW Dynamite when AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa announced that she had to step down as champion due to injury. 

The originally scheduled match for the PPV was supposed to be Thunder Rosa vs Toni Storm before the injury announcement. 

This was Storm’s second shot at the title since joining the company earlier this year. A unification match will be announced once Rosa is medically cleared. 

Related Articles

C6CFB2A5-AE99-40D5-B2DE-D52BD09EC539
AEW

Toni Storm crowned the AEW Interim Women’s World Champion at All Out

8A61D6AF-CCFA-48E5-B056-66FFCF0CC000
AEW

Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions crowned at AEW All Out

0DCAE702-2DFD-42F1-9A5C-B7882810DE83
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite: All Out Go Home Show Results and Recap 8.31.22

02CDDD4C-692E-4F38-830B-ABF85421990A
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview: All Out Go Home Show 8.31.22

592943BE-5BF9-4819-A95D-5D01CE309C47
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 8.24.22

ECBB9EAF-37A0-4B46-9E20-6B0390C66F8B
AEW

Interim AEW Women’s World Champion to be crowned at All Out

CFEDA52C-5901-4AED-9D73-7956CA4D53F6
AEW

*BREAKING NEWS* The Motor City Machine Guns make their AEW debut at All Out

5DD4E843-1DCA-4D58-A317-9392D49D2F37
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview 8.24.22