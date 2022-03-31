Heading into last night’s AEW Dynamite it was announced that The Bunny would be facing a debuting mystery opponent in a Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier.

It was revealed that the opponent was none other than the former NXT UK Women’s Champion, Toni Storm.

It was later announced by AEW CEO and GM Tony Khan that Toni Storm is #ALLELITE

Storm would go on to defeat The Bunny to qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

