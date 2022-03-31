Skip to main content
Toni Storm is #ALLELITE

Toni Storm is #ALLELITE

Heading into last night’s AEW Dynamite it was announced that The Bunny would be facing a debuting mystery opponent in a Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier. 

It was revealed that the opponent was none other than the former NXT UK Women’s Champion, Toni Storm.

It was later announced by AEW CEO and GM Tony Khan that Toni Storm is #ALLELITE

Storm would go on to defeat The Bunny to qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

67D8994F-FB5B-4AA4-BE96-B1C5856CA9FB
AEW

Toni Storm is #ALLELITE

762ACADC-1CB8-49CC-9D39-EB60991C0716
AEW

AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers 4.4.22

6282E249-03A8-4DF5-9EA0-53DDC1000346
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results 3.30.22

37A84FFF-3970-42EF-A396-9D9580C19B4E
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview 3.30.22

spoiler-rampage-aew
AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage Spoilers 3.25.22

5361356E-0AB3-42B6-B99E-4F4048659A34
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results: AEW goes Extreme, The Blackpool Combat Club is here, MJF sends Wardlow home and more 3.24.22

AEA5476D-6CAA-4E41-8151-A0DCD2A40182
AEW

Second Annual AEW Awards Results 3.24.22

9E4CBF26-B1F2-4E87-AE7B-F66DECFE38C0
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview 3.23.22