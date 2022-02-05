Skip to main content
Tony Khan Announces That A Free Agent Will Debut On AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan made a blockbuster announcement Saturday night after AEW Rampage, confirming that a free agent will be making their AEW Dynamite debut this coming Wednesday. 

There’s been numerous names speculated on who will be the latest signing for an already star power roster for the company with the likes of Keith Lee, Jeff Hardy, Windham Rotunda (FKA Bray Wyatt). 

As more information is learned, we promise to keep you up to date with the knows here at Wrestling News World. 

