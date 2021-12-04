Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Tony Nese is #ALLELITE
It was announced tonight before AEW Rampage that former WWE superstar and Cruiserweight champion, Tony Nese has signed with All Elite Wrestling. 

Tony Nese is known for his time on 205 Live as part of the rebirth of the Cruiserweight Division. The division was a product of the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic. 

Nese would go on to win the Cruiserweight title from Buddy Murphy at WrestleMania 35. He would then get released from the company in June of this year. 

Nese would then make his presence felt on October 23rd edition of AEW Dynamite. He would then make his in-ring debut on the November 3rd edition of AEW Dark defeating Fuego Del Sol. 

Tonight on Rampage Nese will be challenging Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship. 

